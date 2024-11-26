derek-carr-cbs-2.jpg
USATSI

If you started Baker Mayfield last week, I'm sorry. You should definitely start Mayfield again this week. 

His Week 12 performance was one of the unluckiest I can remember. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 294 yards, took zero sacks and threw zero interceptions, led his team to a 30-7 victory, even ran for a score, and scored just 17 Fantasy points. The Buccaneers ran for four touchdowns, and he threw for zero. Mayfield lost a fumble on an aborted snap. And I'm going right back to him. 

The Buccaneers QB still ranks third in Fantasy points and passing touchdowns and seventh in passing yards this season. He's facing a Carolina defense that has allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to QBs and just allowed Patrick Mahomes to score 34 Fantasy points.

Even with no teams on a bye, even after a game when he didn't throw a TD pass, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are the only QBs I would start over Mayfield in Week 13.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Week 13 QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 27 -- As of Tuesday morning, the forecast calls for 27 degrees and dropping in Green Bay on Thursday night. That may not sound that bad to you, but as someone who lives in South Florida, I can promise you the Dolphins are going to feel it.
  • 3 -- Jordan Love has thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions in his last four games combined.
  • 25.6 -- Since Patrick Mahomes joined the Chiefs, he's averaging 25.6 FPPG, which makes him QB5 over that stretch.
  • 33.7% -- More than a third of Will Levis' pressures have turned into sacks, the worst mark in the league.
  • 103 -- Caleb Williams has rushed for 103 yards in two games, with Thomas Brown calling plays. He was averaging 26 rushing yards per game before Brown took over.
QB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes QB
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV KC -12.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
25th
PROJ PTS
25.5
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2673
RUYDS
227
TD
19
INT
11
FPTS/G
20.2
player headshot
Baker Mayfield QB
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR TB -6 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
27th
PROJ PTS
24.1
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2799
RUYDS
221
TD
27
INT
9
FPTS/G
25.3
player headshot
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI DET -10.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
21.7
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2761
RUYDS
39
TD
21
INT
9
FPTS/G
20.4
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC HOU -5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
19.4
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2875
RUYDS
192
TD
14
INT
9
FPTS/G
16.2
player headshot
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
13th
PROJ PTS
18.6
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2343
RUYDS
380
TD
16
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.4
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
IND Indianapolis • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE IND -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
16.4
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1402
RUYDS
335
TD
8
INT
7
FPTS/G
14.6
player headshot
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ SEA -2 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
15.9
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3035
RUYDS
224
TD
14
INT
12
FPTS/G
18.5
player headshot
Jameis Winston QB
CLE Cleveland • #5
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
14
QB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1266
RUYDS
46
TD
8
INT
4
FPTS/G
10.8
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
16th
QB RNK
21st
ROSTERED
46%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1742
RUYDS
47
TD
14
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.8
With no one on a bye, I hope you don't need a streaming option this week. If you do, Carr is a pretty good option. The Saints are coming off their bye playing a Rams defense that was just physically handled by the Eagles. Carr has multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games, and the Rams have allowed three of the last QBs they've faced to score at least 21 Fantasy points.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT CIN -2.5 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
25.2
QB RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3028
RUYDS
151
TD
28
INT
4
FPTS/G
26.7
Burrow is my number two QB this week, and he's not priced as a top-five option. He has 15 touchdown passes in the six games that both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have played, and he's topped 300 yards in half of those games.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
IND Indianapolis • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There is no more boom or bust QB than Anthony Richardson. He seemingly scores 29 or more or single digits almost every time out. I'm betting on a boom against a New England defense that just allowed Tua Tagovailoa to have his best game of the season.
QB Preview
Heath's projections

My full set of Week 13 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.