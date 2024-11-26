If you started Baker Mayfield last week, I'm sorry. You should definitely start Mayfield again this week.

His Week 12 performance was one of the unluckiest I can remember. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 294 yards, took zero sacks and threw zero interceptions, led his team to a 30-7 victory, even ran for a score, and scored just 17 Fantasy points. The Buccaneers ran for four touchdowns, and he threw for zero. Mayfield lost a fumble on an aborted snap. And I'm going right back to him.

The Buccaneers QB still ranks third in Fantasy points and passing touchdowns and seventh in passing yards this season. He's facing a Carolina defense that has allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to QBs and just allowed Patrick Mahomes to score 34 Fantasy points.

Even with no teams on a bye, even after a game when he didn't throw a TD pass, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are the only QBs I would start over Mayfield in Week 13.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

27 -- As of Tuesday morning, the forecast calls for 27 degrees and dropping in Green Bay on Thursday night. That may not sound that bad to you, but as someone who lives in South Florida, I can promise you the Dolphins are going to feel it.

-- Jordan Love has thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions in his last four games combined. 25.6 -- Since Patrick Mahomes joined the Chiefs, he's averaging 25.6 FPPG, which makes him QB5 over that stretch.

-- More than a third of Will Levis' pressures have turned into sacks, the worst mark in the league. 103 -- Caleb Williams has rushed for 103 yards in two games, with Thomas Brown calling plays. He was averaging 26 rushing yards per game before Brown took over.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 1742 RUYDS 47 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 With no one on a bye, I hope you don't need a streaming option this week. If you do, Carr is a pretty good option. The Saints are coming off their bye playing a Rams defense that was just physically handled by the Eagles. Carr has multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games, and the Rams have allowed three of the last QBs they've faced to score at least 21 Fantasy points.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CIN -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 25.2 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 3028 RUYDS 151 TD 28 INT 4 FPTS/G 26.7 Burrow is my number two QB this week, and he's not priced as a top-five option. He has 15 touchdown passes in the six games that both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have played, and he's topped 300 yards in half of those games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. There is no more boom or bust QB than Anthony Richardson. He seemingly scores 29 or more or single digits almost every time out. I'm betting on a boom against a New England defense that just allowed Tua Tagovailoa to have his best game of the season.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 13 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.