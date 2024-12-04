Tua Tagovailoa is my Start of the Week for Week 14, so naturally I should be excited about his pass catchers. Tyreek Hill, Jonnu Smith and De'Von Achane are must-start Fantasy options, but what about Jaylen Waddle?

The safe answer is to call him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against New England and Green Bay, but that's the only time this season he's reached double digits in PPR in consecutive games this season.

He's topped 60 receiving yards just twice, he has more than four receptions just twice and he only has two touchdowns on the season. And this week, he's facing a Jets defense that is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.

But Sauce Gardner (hamstring) is likely out in Week 14, and four receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against the Jets in the past four games. Waddle also destroyed the Jets in two games last season with 16 catches for 256 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he scored at least 19.4 PPR points in each outing.

Will that version of Waddle show up in Week 14? That's hard to expect given his body of work in 2024. Your best bet is to start him in three-receiver leagues, and maybe he can surprise us with a rare dominant game at home.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 86 REYDS 676 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.3 Meyers comes into Week 14 having scored at least 15.7 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two in a row. He didn't slow down with Aidan O'Connell returning in Week 13 at Kansas City with six catches for 97 yards on 11 targets, and now he has a fantastic matchup in Week 14 at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay in the past five games. I'm viewing Meyers as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 14. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 14.9 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 91 REYDS 880 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 It should be obvious at this point to start Jeudy, and hopefully this is the last time we'll mention him here. Let's hope he stays hot for the rest of the season after he just scored 40.5 PPR points in Week 13 at Denver. But he was also doing well prior to that and has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in all five starts with Jameis Winston, including Week 12 against Pittsburgh in the snow when he had six catches for 85 yards on six targets. The Steelers are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas all had at least 12.5 PPR points against Pittsburgh in Week 13. I'm confident in Jeudy as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 96 REYDS 663 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.7 Moore and Keenan Allen are both worth using as No. 2 receivers in Week 14 at San Francisco, and hopefully both stay hot in this matchup. Moore has scored at least 13.7 PPR points since Thomas Brown started calling plays for the Bears, including his past two outings with at least 23.7 PPR points. He has 30 targets over that span for 22 catches, 265 yards and two touchdowns over that span. Allen also has taken off since Brown started calling plays, and Allen has 31 targets in his past three games for 18 catches, 200 yards and three touchdowns, with at least 23.6 PPR points in his past two outings against Minnesota and Detroit. San Francisco is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I'm still trusting Moore and Allen to each deliver a solid stat line on the road. Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 87 REYDS 679 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 We have a good revenge game here for Ridley, who spent 2023 with the Jaguars. He scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of his past five games, and Jacksonville is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Four receivers in the past four games have scored at least 18.7 PPR points against the Jaguars, and Ridley is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14, and he scored a touchdown in seven of his past eight games, with eight touchdowns over that span. He also has at least 61 receiving yards in two of his past three games, and hopefully he can find the end zone again vs. Jacksonville. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 73 REYDS 765 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.8 It would be more ideal for Thomas if Trevor Lawrence (concussion) was starting for the Jaguars, but Mac Jones has been good for Thomas in the past two games. Against Detroit and Houston, Thomas has combined for nine catches, 158 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing. Four receivers have scored at least 14.1 PPR points against Tennessee in the past three games, so Thomas is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Parker Washington as a sleeper, and he just had six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in Week 13 against Houston.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Shakir had a quiet game in the snow in Week 13 against San Francisco with four catches for 30 yards on seven targets, and his 7.0 PPR points was his lowest total since Week 6. Prior to Week 13, Shakir had scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, including three games with at least 13.5 PPR points over that span. I expect him to get back on track in Week 14 at the Rams, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past five games and six receivers to score at least 11.6 PPR points over that span. Shakir is a must-start receiver in three-receiver leagues and a borderline starter in all formats. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Addison only scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 13 against Arizona, but he still had six targets for four catches and 54 yards. That's now 23 targets in his past three games, and he scored at least 15.1 PPR points in previous two outings against Tennessee and Chicago. I expect him to get back on track in Week 14 against the Falcons, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Atlanta has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and six receivers have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against the Falcons over that span. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Jayden Reed is a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 14, and he played well in Week 9 against the Lions with five catches for 113 yards on six targets. Watson had a quiet game in the rain with three catches for 37 yards, but he led the team with seven targets. I'm expecting a shootout Thursday night in Detroit, and Watson is worth a flier as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. The Lions have allowed six receivers to score at least 13.6 PPR points in their past five games, and Detroit is dealing with several injuries on defense. Watson is due for a big outing after scoring just 9.4 PPR points in his past two games. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year The Bengals are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Cooks is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He returned from his seven-game absence with a knee injury in Week 13 against the Giants and had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. I hope he gets seven targets again because Cincinnati has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and six receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points over that span. This should be a fun game for Cooks and CeeDee Lamb given the matchup. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR NO New Orleans • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Taysom Hill (knee) is now out for the season, and the Saints are running out of reliable pass catchers heading into Week 14 at the Giants. Enter Valdes-Scantling, who has done a nice job scoring touchdowns of late, but maybe he can do a little more in other areas. He has four touchdowns in his past three games with the Saints but had three touchdowns in two seasons (33 games) with the Chiefs. Now, he only has 10 targets in those three games with seven catches, but maybe Derek Carr will start to lean on him more in Week 14. The Giants are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Valdes-Scantling is worth a flier in deeper formats with the chance of more targets coming his way.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SF -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 61 REYDS 531 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 I'm hopeful Samuel will take on a bigger role in the backfield with Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) out, but he only has 27 carries for 79 yards on the season with one touchdown, which came in Week 1. He's also caught one touchdown all year, which was in Week 6, and he's combined for nine catches for 63 yards on 16 targets in his past three games. The Bears are also No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so it's tough to trust Samuel even in three-receiver leagues in Week 14. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 265 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 It was awesome to see Thielen dominate in Week 13 against Tampa Bay with eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he almost had a second touchdown against the Buccaneers that was ruled incomplete. This was his second game back from a seven-game absence with a hamstring injury, and the timing is right with Bryce Young heating up. But now Thielen and the Panthers have to face the Eagles, and Philadelphia is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Since Week 4, only three receivers have scored a touchdown against the Eagles and only three have scored more than 10.1 PPR points. Thielen is only worth starting in deep, three-receiver leagues in Week 14. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 46 REYDS 366 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.7 Johnston has struggled in the past two games, and it's tough to trust him heading into Week 14 at Kansas City. He has only nine targets in his past two outings against Baltimore and Atlanta, and he finished with two catches for 12 yards and no touchdowns over that span, including three drops against the Ravens. Prior to that, Johnston scored a touchdown in three games in a row, including at least 12.8 PPR points in two of those outings. But he had one catch for 9 yards on five targets in Week 4 against Kansas City, and I would only start him in deep, three-receiver leagues in Week 14. Amari Cooper WR BUF Buffalo • #18

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR BUF -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 66 REYDS 386 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Cooper has five catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns on six targets in his past two games. One of those games was at Kansas City and the other was against San Francisco in the snow, so take that into account. But he hasn't been productive since joining the Bills with one game over 7.5 PPR points. And now Keon Coleman (wrist) could be coming back in Week 14. Cooper is only worth starting in deep, three-receiver leagues against the Rams.