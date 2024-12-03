The tight end position was starting to look appealing again. We know what happens when that is the case. Taysom Hill is out for the year. Dallas Goedert is week-to-week. Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, and Zach Ertz are on bye. Kyle Pitts and Will Dissly combined for zero catches. There's probably more than one team in your league looking for a starter.

It's possible this week's starter looks like last month's starter. There is a chance that both Jake Ferguson and Dalton Kincaid could return in Week 13. Ferguson is listed in the waiver wire options below, but Kincaid is 71% rostered, so he doesn't make the cutoff. He also seems like the longest shot to play. If he does, I'll add and start him.

Another guy who is rostered in 71% of leagues is Tucker Kraft. He may be dependent on an injury, but not one to a tight end. Kraft had his second highest target total in Week 13 without Romeo Doubs. If Doubs remains out I will view Kraft as a top-10 tight end. If Doubs returns, I'll prefer a couple of the streamers below.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 13:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 8 yrs. Hill's absence is a boost to Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, and Foster Moreau. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Grant Calcaterra is a low-end streamer if Goedert is out.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

15.5 -- The Bengals have allowed a tight end to score 15.5 or more Fantasy points against them three weeks in a row. Start whoever starts for Dallas against them.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 58 REYDS 369 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Grant Calcaterra TE PHI Philadelphia • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 5 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 216 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.2 Tommy Tremble TE CAR Carolina • #82

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 3.7 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 154 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 49 REYDS 480 TD 6 FPTS/G 10

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Streamers (TE Preview) Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK NR ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 58 REYDS 369 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 I want to roster both Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker until we find out if the former is coming back in Week 14. The Bengals have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends and they've been by far the worst against the position over the last month. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NO -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 39 REYDS 313 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 I would expect both Johnson and Foster Moreau see a boost in playing time with Taysom Hill out. They are both streaming options and the right one to play is probably whichever one scores a touchdown. I slightly favor Johnson because of the seven targets he saw last week. Grant Calcaterra TE PHI Philadelphia • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 19th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 216 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.2 Calcaterra had three games earlier this year where he scored at least eight PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown. This week he faces a Carolina defense that has surrendered the most Fantasy points to tight ends. You could do much worse for a desperation stream

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Bowers TE LV Las Vegas • #89

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 14.4 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 84 TAR 113 REYDS 884 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.5 It would be difficult to price Brock Bowers too high for cash games. He just scored 30 Fantasy points against the Chiefs. He's tied for the lead league in receptions. Not just for tight ends, amongst all players. And he's facing a Tampa Bay defense that has been one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Save money somewhere else. Pay up for Bowers.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 58 REYDS 332 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Evan Engram has had some pretty sad touchdown totals over the years and he's doing it again with just one touchdown on 58 targets this season. I wouldn't expect normal regression from him, but I do think his lack of scores this year disguises his weekly upside. He scored 20 points earlier this year without a TD. He has 34 targets in his last four games. That type of volume insists that he has weekly upside even if his production looks really safe and boring.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 14 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.