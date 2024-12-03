The tight end position was starting to look appealing again. We know what happens when that is the case. Taysom Hill is out for the year. Dallas Goedert is week-to-week. Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, and Zach Ertz are on bye. Kyle Pitts and Will Dissly combined for zero catches. There's probably more than one team in your league looking for a starter.
It's possible this week's starter looks like last month's starter. There is a chance that both Jake Ferguson and Dalton Kincaid could return in Week 13. Ferguson is listed in the waiver wire options below, but Kincaid is 71% rostered, so he doesn't make the cutoff. He also seems like the longest shot to play. If he does, I'll add and start him.
Another guy who is rostered in 71% of leagues is Tucker Kraft. He may be dependent on an injury, but not one to a tight end. Kraft had his second highest target total in Week 13 without Romeo Doubs. If Doubs remains out I will view Kraft as a top-10 tight end. If Doubs returns, I'll prefer a couple of the streamers below.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 13:
Week 14 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:
Taysom Hill TE
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 34 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Hill's absence is a boost to Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, and Foster Moreau.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Grant Calcaterra is a low-end streamer if Goedert is out.
Numbers to Know
- 15.5 -- The Bengals have allowed a tight end to score 15.5 or more Fantasy points against them three weeks in a row. Start whoever starts for Dallas against them.
- 41% -- Kyle Pitts' 41% snap share was the lowest of his career.
- 5 -- Evan Engram has at least five catches in six of his last seven games. He's much better in PPR.
- 0 -- Trey McBride still has zero receiving touchdowns. But he's somehow averaging 14.8 PPR FPPG anyway.
- 10 -- Cade Otton has scored 10 combined PPR Fantasy points in the two games since Mike Evas returns. He gets one more week as a starter due to byes.
Matchups that matter
CAR Carolina • #82
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Tucker Kraft TE
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
I want to roster both Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker until we find out if the former is coming back in Week 14. The Bengals have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends and they've been by far the worst against the position over the last month.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I would expect both Johnson and Foster Moreau see a boost in playing time with Taysom Hill out. They are both streaming options and the right one to play is probably whichever one scores a touchdown. I slightly favor Johnson because of the seven targets he saw last week.
Calcaterra had three games earlier this year where he scored at least eight PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown. This week he faces a Carolina defense that has surrendered the most Fantasy points to tight ends. You could do much worse for a desperation stream
DFS Plays
Brock Bowers TE
LV Las Vegas • #89
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
It would be difficult to price Brock Bowers too high for cash games. He just scored 30 Fantasy points against the Chiefs. He's tied for the lead league in receptions. Not just for tight ends, amongst all players. And he's facing a Tampa Bay defense that has been one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Save money somewhere else. Pay up for Bowers.
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Evan Engram has had some pretty sad touchdown totals over the years and he's doing it again with just one touchdown on 58 targets this season. I wouldn't expect normal regression from him, but I do think his lack of scores this year disguises his weekly upside. He scored 20 points earlier this year without a TD. He has 34 targets in his last four games. That type of volume insists that he has weekly upside even if his production looks really safe and boring.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 14 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.