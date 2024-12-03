trey-mcbride-arizona-cardinals-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

The tight end position was starting to look appealing again. We know what happens when that is the case. Taysom Hill is out for the year. Dallas Goedert is week-to-week. Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, and Zach Ertz are on bye. Kyle Pitts and Will Dissly combined for zero catches. There's probably more than one team in your league looking for a starter.

It's possible this week's starter looks like last month's starter. There is a chance that both Jake Ferguson and Dalton Kincaid could return in Week 13. Ferguson is listed in the waiver wire options below, but Kincaid is 71% rostered, so he doesn't make the cutoff. He also seems like the longest shot to play. If he does, I'll add and start him.

Another guy who is rostered in 71% of leagues is Tucker Kraft. He may be dependent on an injury, but not one to a tight end. Kraft had his second highest target total in Week 13 without Romeo Doubs. If Doubs remains out I will view Kraft as a top-10 tight end. If Doubs returns, I'll prefer a couple of the streamers below.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 13:

Week 14 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Taysom Hill TE
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 34 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Hill's absence is a boost to Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, and Foster Moreau.
player headshot
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Grant Calcaterra is a low-end streamer if Goedert is out.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 15.5 -- The Bengals have allowed a tight end to score 15.5 or more Fantasy points against them three weeks in a row. Start whoever starts for Dallas against them.
  • 41% -- Kyle Pitts' 41% snap share was the lowest of his career.
  • 5 -- Evan Engram has at least five catches in six of his last seven games. He's much better in PPR.
  • 0 -- Trey McBride still has zero receiving touchdowns. But he's somehow averaging 14.8 PPR FPPG anyway.
  • 10 -- Cade Otton has scored 10 combined PPR Fantasy points in the two games since Mike Evas returns. He gets one more week as a starter due to byes.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
8.9
TE RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
58
REYDS
369
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.7
player headshot
Grant Calcaterra TE
PHI Philadelphia • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR PHI -12.5 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
5
TE RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
20
REYDS
216
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.2
player headshot
Tommy Tremble TE
CAR Carolina • #82
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
9th
PROJ PTS
3.7
TE RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
22
REYDS
154
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.1
player headshot
Tucker Kraft TE
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -3.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS TE
1st
PROJ PTS
8.8
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
49
REYDS
480
TD
6
FPTS/G
10
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 14 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS TE
31st
TE RNK
NR
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
58
REYDS
369
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.7
I want to roster both Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker until we find out if the former is coming back in Week 14. The Bengals have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends and they've been by far the worst against the position over the last month.
player headshot
Juwan Johnson TE
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NO -5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
2nd
TE RNK
16th
ROSTERED
17%
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
39
REYDS
313
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.1
I would expect both Johnson and Foster Moreau see a boost in playing time with Taysom Hill out. They are both streaming options and the right one to play is probably whichever one scores a touchdown. I slightly favor Johnson because of the seven targets he saw last week.
player headshot
Grant Calcaterra TE
PHI Philadelphia • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR PHI -12.5 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
32nd
TE RNK
19th
ROSTERED
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
20
REYDS
216
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.2
Calcaterra had three games earlier this year where he scored at least eight PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown. This week he faces a Carolina defense that has surrendered the most Fantasy points to tight ends. You could do much worse for a desperation stream
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
LV Las Vegas • #89
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -6.5 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
27th
PROJ PTS
14.4
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
84
TAR
113
REYDS
884
TD
4
FPTS/G
16.5
It would be difficult to price Brock Bowers too high for cash games. He just scored 30 Fantasy points against the Chiefs. He's tied for the lead league in receptions. Not just for tight ends, amongst all players. And he's facing a Tampa Bay defense that has been one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Save money somewhere else. Pay up for Bowers.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS TE
8th
PROJ PTS
11
TE RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
58
REYDS
332
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.3
Evan Engram has had some pretty sad touchdown totals over the years and he's doing it again with just one touchdown on 58 targets this season. I wouldn't expect normal regression from him, but I do think his lack of scores this year disguises his weekly upside. He scored 20 points earlier this year without a TD. He has 34 targets in his last four games. That type of volume insists that he has weekly upside even if his production looks really safe and boring.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 14 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.