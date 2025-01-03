Jaxon Smith-Njigba let us down in Week 17 at Chicago, but he's about to reward us in a big way in Week 18 at the Rams. He's one of my favorite players to use in DFS for the final full slate of the season.



Last week, Smith-Njigba only had three catches for 32 yards on six targets against the Bears. That snapped a three-game streak where he scored at least 18.3 PPR points, but he should get back on track against the Rams.



The Rams are planning to rest several starters for the playoffs in Week 18, so the Seahawks should take advantage of this defense. And Geno Smith has a lot on the line in this game when it comes to incentives, which should help Smith-Njigba.



Smith needs 186 passing yards to top his career high (4,282), which triggers a $2 million incentive bonus. If his completion percentage is a career-high (69.755) -- right now, he's at 70.2 percent -- he gets another $2 million. And if Seattle wins the game and finishes 10-7, then Smith gets another $2 million.



I'm expecting Smith to lean on Smith-Njigba a lot in this game, and he already destroyed the Rams in their first meeting in Week 9 with seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets for 37 PPR points. It would be amazing if he could repeat that performance in Week 18.



Smith-Njigba is also a good value at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. I'm counting on him to have a big outing in Seattle's final game of the season.

