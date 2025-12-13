default-cbs-image
The Giants elevated Johnston from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Johnston will have a chance to make his debut with the team after signing with them earlier in the week. The 33-year-old could be in line to handle punting duties, as Jamie Gillan is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury.

