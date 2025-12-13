Giants' Cameron Johnston: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants elevated Johnston from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Johnston will have a chance to make his debut with the team after signing with them earlier in the week. The 33-year-old could be in line to handle punting duties, as Jamie Gillan is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury.
More News
-
Giants' Cameron Johnston: Signing to Giants' practice squad•
-
Cameron Johnston: Waived by Bills•
-
Bills' Cameron Johnston: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Bills' Cameron Johnston: Dealing with foot/ankle injury•
-
Steelers' Cameron Johnston: Taking part in OTAs•
-
Steelers' Cameron Johnston: Placed on IR•