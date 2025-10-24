default-cbs-image
Davidson (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Davidson upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. However, if the 28-year-old is unable to suit up in Week 8, expect Darius Alexander to see increased defensive snaps as a reserve defensive lineman.

