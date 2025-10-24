Giants' D.J. Davidson: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davidson (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Davidson upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. However, if the 28-year-old is unable to suit up in Week 8, expect Darius Alexander to see increased defensive snaps as a reserve defensive lineman.