The Giants moved Davidson (neck) to injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Davidson's season is now over, with the nose tackle accumulating nine tack;les (six solo) and one pass defensed through 15 games this season. In a corresponding move, the Giants signed defensive lineman Elijah Chatman from the practice squad. Chatman may be called upon in Davidson's absence to take rotational snaps at nose tackle behind Dexter Lawrence.