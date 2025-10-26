default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Davidson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Davidson drew the questionable tag for Week 8 after upgrading from a DNP to a limited practice Friday, and he's been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. He's operated in a rotational role on the defensive line this season and has accumulated three solo tackles through seven regular-season games.

More News