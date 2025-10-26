Giants' D.J. Davidson: Will play vs. Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davidson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Davidson drew the questionable tag for Week 8 after upgrading from a DNP to a limited practice Friday, and he's been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. He's operated in a rotational role on the defensive line this season and has accumulated three solo tackles through seven regular-season games.