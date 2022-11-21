Bellinger (eye) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants held a walkthrough Monday, so the injury report is merely an estimate. Regardless, it's concerning to see Bellinger remain unavailable due a fractured left eye socket. The rookie tight end will have two more opportunities to return to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's matchup against Dallas, but as of now, it appears he's trending toward a fifth straight absence.