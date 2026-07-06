Titans' Daniel Bellinger: Facing opportunity

Bellinger is poised to enter training camp with a chance to carve out a meaningful role in the Titans' offense, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Bellinger spent the last four seasons playing under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with the Giants, making him one of Tennessee's most familiar additions to the new offensive scheme. While 2025 fourth-rounder Gunnar Helm is expected to handle plenty of receiving work following the departure of Chig Okonkwo (now with the Commanders), Bellinger's blocking ability makes him a natural fit for the heavier personnel packages Daboll is expected to employ. That familiarity, combined with the vacancy created by Okonkwo's departure, gives the 25-year-old a legitimate chance to earn consistent snaps with the Titans.