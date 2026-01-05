Bellinger caught both of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys.

Bellinger was able to reel in multiple passes for the second straight week, most notably notching a 29-yard score in the second quarter. The tight end will finish his fourth year in New York having caught 19 of 26 targets for a career-high 286 yards and two scores over 16 regular-season contests. Bellinger will be a free agent this offseason and considering that the Giants appear to have found their long-term starter in Theo Johnson (illness), Bellinger may not return to New York next year. The 25-year-old has yet to exceed 30 catches in an NFL campaign, likely limiting potential interest in him on the open market.