Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Catchless again Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger did not catch either of his two targets in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Bellinger saw a relatively large 62 percent offensive snap share, but he finished without a reception for the second straight week. Meanwhile, top TE Theo Johnson finished second on the team with 77 receiving yards on three catches and has now reached the 75-yard mark in two of his past three games. With Johnson building momentum, it seems likely that Bellinger will continue to have a minimal role in the passing attack moving forward.
