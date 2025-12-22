Bellinger played 22 of the Giants' 48 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Vikings.

The fourth-year tight end has now gone without a reception in four of the Giants' last five games. In 14 appearances this season, Bellinger has caught 15 of 21 targets for 237 yards and one touchdown. He's expected to remain a depth option behind Theo Johnson at tight end in the Giants' Week 17 matchup with the Raiders.