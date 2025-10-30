Bellinger (neck) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With a pair of absences from practice to begin game Week 9 prep, Bellinger looks to be in danger of missing Sunday's against the 49ers. If Bellinger is unable to play this weekend, Chris Manhertz (illness) and Thomas Fidone would be the available depth options at tight end behind Theo Johnson, who played a season-high 98 percent of the offensive snaps in the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Eagles.