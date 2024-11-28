Banks (ribs) is inactive for Thursday's Week 13 contest against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Banks was deemed limited in practice throughout the week and entered Thursday's game questionable to suit up, but he's not going to be able to take the field against Dallas. The second-year cornerback had started each of New York's 11 games this season, so his absence is a significant one for the team's secondary. Adoree' Jackson could be asked to step up and try to slow down CeeDee Lamb on Thursday.