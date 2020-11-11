Freeman (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Despite wrapping up last week with back-to-back capped practices, Freeman was ruled out for this past Sunday's game in Washington. As a result, getting in some activity Wednesday isn't necessarily a sign that a return to action is nigh. In any case, Freeman's status bears watching in the coming days to see if he has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Eagles. If he misses a third straight contest, though, the Giants are poised to roll with Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis and Alfred Morris out of the backfield.