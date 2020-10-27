Freeman (ankle) was spotted working out on a side field during the Giants' practice session Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

After losing last Thursday to the Eagles in Week 7, the Giants are beginning their Week 8 prep on Tuesday to the longer turnaround between games. Since the Giants won't play again until Monday versus Tampa Bay, the team will release its first Week 8 injury report Thursday, at which point it will be known where Freeman stands in his recovery from the ankle injury he picked up against Philadelphia. If Freeman is unable to get healthy in time for the matchup with the Buccaneers, Wayne Gallman would likely serve as the Giants' top ballcarrier, while Dion Lewis would take on more work on passing downs.