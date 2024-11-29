Giants coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he doesn't know if Lock or Tommy DeVito (forearm) will start at quarterback Week 14 against the Saints, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Lock filled in as the starter for an injured DeVito on Thursday, committing two turnovers while throwing for 178 yards on 32 attempts in a 27-20 loss at Dallas. Lock ended up with a decent fantasy score thanks to four rush attempts for 57 yards and a TD, but his pick-six and lost fumble made it challenging for the Giants to win. DeVito may thus step back in as the starter once he's deemed healthy enough to play.