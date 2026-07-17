Giants' Isaiah Likely: Developing connection with Dart

Likely is expected to work out of the slot as the Giants' receiving tight end this season, John Fennelly of Giants Wire reports.

According to Fennelly, Likely and Jaxson Dart have already developed a connection during offseason workouts. With Likely expected to be detached from the line of scrimmage, he shouldn't be asked to block much and can focus on making plays in the passing game. Theo Johnson is expected to handle most of the traditional tight end duties for New York. Likely could soak up a good chunk of the short-area, middle-field targets vacated by Wan'Dale Robinson, who left for the Titans in free agency.