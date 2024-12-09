McFadden tallied 11 tackles (eight solo), including five for loss, in Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Saints.
McFadden practically lived in New Orleans' backfield Sunday, as nearly half of his 11 tackles went for a loss. The linebacker logged exactly 11 stops for the third time in his past five contests, and he's now totaled double-digit stops four times overall on the campaign. That gives him a solid IDP ceiling, though it's worth noting that McFadden also have five or fewer tackles four times through 12 contests this season.
