Shepard (knee) is on the PUP list to start training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Art Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports that Shepard has looked good this summer and may not stay on the PUP list for long. The 30-year-old has been the Giants' primary slot receiver whenever healthy for the past half-decade, but he's always struggled with injuries and now finds himself coming back from major surgery (ACL tear) for a second straight year -- this time in an offense that also has Parris Campbell and Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) as slot options.