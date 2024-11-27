DeVito (forearm) is listed as questionable but is viewed as a "longshot" to be able to play Thursday against the Cowboys, a source tells Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Coming out of his first start of the season in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, DeVito wasn't included on the Giants' initial Week 13 injury report before he was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's session due to right forearm soreness. DeVito ended up sitting out Wednesday's walk-through practice entirely and is scheduled to receive further evaluation before traveling to Dallas, but at this stage, the expectation is that the second-year signal-caller will be inactive as the emergency No. 3 quarterback on Thanksgiving Day. Drew Lock picked up extra reps with the first-team offense in practice this week and should be in line to start Thursday, with Tim Boyle serving as his top backup.