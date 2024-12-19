DeVito (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

While DeVito maintained his activity level from one day prior, coach Brian Daboll told Salomone earlier Thursday that the second-year signal-caller was expected to increase his activity level as he progressed through the concussion protocol. Daboll added, "I think he'll be available" Sunday in Atlanta, but even if DeVito gains clearance from an independent neurologist and is active this weekend, he'll be the backup to Drew Lock (heel/left elbow), who practiced fully Thursday. Tim Boyle is on hand to handle No. 2 QB duties if DeVito isn't able to.