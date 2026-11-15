DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Lions in Munich. He added 19 yards on four carries.

Drake Maye (ankle) was forced to leave the game early after an Aidan Hutchinson (knee) sack, putting DeVito under center for the third time this season, but the first time with the outcome still in doubt. The 28-year-old QB had little luck moving the ball, and his 10-yard TD toss to Lan Larison in the fourth quarter came when the score was already 28-3. The severity of Maye's ankle injury isn't yet known, but the Patriots fortunately get a bye in Week 11 to give him extra recovery time. If he's still unavailable after that, DeVito could find himself starting in Week 12 against the Chargers.