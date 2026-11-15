DeVito is active for Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich as the Patriots' No. 2 quarterback behind starter Drake Maye.

DeVito has now suited up for each of the Patriots' first 10 games of the campaign after securing the top backup job over rookie seventh-round pick Behren Morton coming out of the preseason. With Maye having thus far maintained good health, DeVito's lone two appearances have come at the tail end of blowout losses to the Jaguars in Week 3 and Packers last week. DeVito completed four of eight pass attempts for 51 yards to go with a two-yard carry between those abbreviated outings.