Mike Reiss of ESPN notes via ESPN's Adam Schefter that there are fears DeVito's teammate, Drake Maye, may have sustained a fractured ankle during Week 10 action.

Regarding Maye's status going forward, coach Mike Vrabel indicated that he'd wait for further information before estimating how long his starting QB might be out, but acknowledged he "wouldn't imagine him being available coming out of the (Week 11) bye," Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports. As a result, DeVito is in a position to start Nov. 29 against the Chargers, and possibly beyond. That said, as NFL reporter Jordan Schultz suggests, New England is expected to explore the QB market in the coming days, be it through a practice squad addition or a veteran free agent such as Jimmy Garoppolo, who has previously worked with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.