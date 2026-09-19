Dortch reverted to the Bills' practice squad Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Dortch played a total of 12 snaps (four on offense, eight on special teams) and was the Bills' primary returner on special teams, logging 36 yards on three punt returns and turning two kickoffs into 51 yards. It's the second consecutive game in which Dortch has been elevated to the active roster, and he's eligible to be elevated only once more for the rest of the regular season. Should that happen, he would need to be signed to the active roster in order to play for Buffalo.