The Bills signed Dortch to their practice squad Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In a Lions receiving corps that isn't exactly deep behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa, Dortch was unable to escape cut-down day Sunday as a roster casualty in Detroit. Upon joining the Bills, Dortch similarly has a difficult path to relevance, though two of the team's top three wide receivers -- Khalil Shakir (undisclosed) and Keon Coleman (foot) -- are tending to injuries at the moment. In any case, Buffalo will have three opportunities to elevate Dortch from the practice squad in-season before needing to make a decision to add him to the active roster.