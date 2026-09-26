The Bills signed Dortch from the practice squad to the active roster Friday, Maddy Glabb reports.

Dortch has expended two practice squad elevations for the Bills over two regular-season weeks. The returner has played four offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in the two contests, totaling 133 kick return yards and 46 punt return yards. With defensive back Jordan Hancock (hamstring) moving to IR, the team utilized the freshly opened spot to secure its primary returner a spot on the 53-man roster.