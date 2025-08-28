Mevis signed with the Jets' practice squad Wednesday.

Mevis impressed in the UFL during the 2025 season, connecting on 20 of 21 field-goal attempts. He hit three of four field goals during the preseason but missed his lone attempt from beyond 50 yards. Meanwhile, veteran Nick Folk won the kicking job after a perfect preseason in addition to a lengthy track record. Mevis will be the next man up in case Folk gets injured or his accuracy drops off.