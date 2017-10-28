Sharp was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Sharp provided depth as a receiver and returner for the Broncos, but with Cody Latimer (knee) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) now healthy, he became expendable. The 23-year-old was replaced on the 53-man roster by linebacker Kevin Snyder, and is a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers.