Eason was waived by Seattle on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Eason's only chance at making the 53-man roster would be if the team opted to go with three quarterbacks. However, they will stick with just Geno Smith and Drew Lock on the final roster. Assuming Eason goes unclaimed on waivers it is logical to think he will be signed to the team's practice squad.
