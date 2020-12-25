Johnson (hamstring) did not participate during the Jaguars' practice session Thursday.
The rookie wideout's Week 16 status stands in question, after he exited last Sunday's loss to the Ravens with his hamstring injury. Given a pair of subsequent practice DNPs Wednesday and Thursday, Johnson is seemingly in danger of missing his first game action of 2020. The Texas product has posted 11 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown over his past four appearances, boosted largely by a four-catch, 96-yard performance Dec. 6 against Minnesota.
