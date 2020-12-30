Ogunbowale is expected to remain the Jaguars' starting running back Week 17 against the Colts after head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that James Robinson (ankle) would miss a second straight contest, John Oesher of Jacksonville's official site reports.

Heading into Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Bears, the Jaguars' plans at running back sans Robinson weren't fully known, but Ogunbowale -- who had previously been mostly limited to a passing-down role -- emerged as the team's clear lead option. Ogunbowale (39 offensive snaps, 17 touches) saw more work than backup Devine Ozigbo (11, two) by a large margin, and he was efficient with those opportunities, gaining 4.5 yards per touch. Jacksonville could elect to add another back to the roster to provide competition Week 17, but for the time being, Ogunbowale looks poised for another turn in the lead role to conclude the season.