Ogunbowale carried the ball five times for two yards and caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals.

The veteran RB was expected to be used mostly on special teams as usual, but Woody Marks picked up an ankle injury in the first quarter and didn't see the field in the second half with the game well in hand. Jawhar Jordan, in his first career NFL action, wound up seeing the bulk of the backfield work in the second half, but Ogunbowale also nearly doubled his season touch total as he got significant work on offense as well. Either or both of Marks and Nick Chubb (ribs) could be back in Week 16 against the Raiders, but even if both remain sidelined, Ogunbowale would likely work behind Jordan once again.