Ogunbowale played 18 snaps on special teams in Sunday's 28-16 playoff loss to New England.

Ogunbowale never stepped on the field with offense and finished out his fourth season in Houston with 11 carries for 25 yards and one touchdown. He added 10 catches on 13 targets for 76 yards over 17 regular-season games. The 31-year-old back, who served as a captain in 2025, did a little bit of everything during his Texans tenure, which included serving as an emergency placekicker. He enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent but is popular within the organization. Ogunbowale's vast experience as a special teams player should find him a home in Houston or elsewhere.