Ogunbowale is expected to be a depth option Sunday, as Woody Marks, who opened the week with a knee injury, carries no injury designation ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Cardinals.

The preparation week started with both Marks and Nick Chubb (ribs) as non-participants in Wednesday's practice, opening a window slightly for Ogunbowale. Since then, Marks logged a limited practice Thursday and was a full participant Friday. Chubb sat out Thursday and got on the field Friday for a limited session, which included stretching on the side and working with the training staff. Ogunbowale could steal snaps from Chubb, but it looks like Marks should be a workhorse against Arizona.