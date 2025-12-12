Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Will have normal role Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogunbowale is expected to be a depth option Sunday, as Woody Marks, who opened the week with a knee injury, carries no injury designation ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Cardinals.
The preparation week started with both Marks and Nick Chubb (ribs) as non-participants in Wednesday's practice, opening a window slightly for Ogunbowale. Since then, Marks logged a limited practice Thursday and was a full participant Friday. Chubb sat out Thursday and got on the field Friday for a limited session, which included stretching on the side and working with the training staff. Ogunbowale could steal snaps from Chubb, but it looks like Marks should be a workhorse against Arizona.
