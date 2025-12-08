Ogunbowale had one carry for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 win over Kansas City in Week 14.

On his only offensive snap of the game, Ogunbowale weaved his way through an opening and ran over a couple of Chiefs for the go-ahead touchdown. It was just his second red-zone carry of the season. The opportunity came about because Nick Chubb (ribs) had been earlier removed from the game, and Woody Marks was injured on the previous play. Depending on Chubb's health for Week 15 against Arizona, Ogunbowale could be in line for more snaps than usual on offense.