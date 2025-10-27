Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Two touches in Week 8 win
Ogunbowale played 13 of the Texans' 80 snaps on offense and finished with a nine-yard rush and an eight-yard reception in Sunday's 26-15 win over the 49ers.
The Texans' special-teams captain, Ogunbowale is a staple of Houston's kick-coverage units, but he occasionally makes cameos on offense as a passing-down back. However, unless the Texans are without both of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks in a given week, Ogunbowale is unlikely to see enough snaps to warrant attention in fantasy circles. Through seven games, Ogunbowale has carried three times for 18 yards and has recorded three receptions for 25 yards on four targets.
