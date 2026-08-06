Raiders' Dare Ogunbowale: Catches on with Las Vegas

Ogunbowale signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday.

After a four-year run in Houston, Ogunbowale will head to Las Vegas and will battle for a backup running back job in training camp and the preseason. The 32-year-old has averaged just 3.4 yards per carry for his career, but he's been serviceable on passing downs and has found a spot on NFL rosters each of the past nine seasons mainly because of his contributions on special teams. In Las Vegas, Ogunbowale looks set to compete with third-year player Dylan Laube and undrafted rookie Roman Hemby for the third spot on the depth chart behind Ashton Jeanty and fourth-round rookie Mike Washington.