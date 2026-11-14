The Texans signed Ogunbowale to the practice squad before elevating him to the active roster Saturday.

Ogunbowale was released by the Texans on Thursday after appearing in each of the team's five prior games. He's opted to stay in Houston as a member of the practice squad, and his elevation to the active roster comes after David Montgomery (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Ogunbowale and Emari Demercado will provide backfield depth for the Texans behind RB1 Woody Marks for Week 10.