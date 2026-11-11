Ogunbowale caught his only target for a three-yard gain Sunday in a 44-22 win over the Chargers.

Ogunbowale continued to play a minor role in Houston's offense with just eight offensive snaps. He did, however, record his first touch of the campaign with a three-yard reception in the third quarter. Ogunbowale hasn't been asked to do much despite David Montgomery (groin) being sidelined since Week 5, and with Montgomery potentially getting close to a return, Ogunbowale's role on game days may soon disappear altogether.