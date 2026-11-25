The Texans cut Ogunbowale from the practice squad Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It might be a sign that Woody Marks (concussion) is completely healthy and ready to join David Montgomery in the backfield after both running backs have dealt with injuries for the past month-plus. Ogunbowale has appeared in six games with Houston this season, rushing one time for two yards, while catching two passes for 16 yards on two targets. He's mainly a special-teams contributor.