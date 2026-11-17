Ogunbowale reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Ogunbowale was elevated to the active roster to operate as a depth option in the backfield behind Woody Marks (concussion) in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns. The running back rushed one time for two yards while reeling in his only target for 13 yards in the defeat. With Marks potentially sidelined with a concussion and David Montgomery (groin) uncertain for Week 11, Ogunbowale could be elevated again ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Colts.