Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Possible lead role dims
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogunbowale's chances of being Houston's lead back dimmed Thursday, when Woody Marks (knee) was a limited participant.
While Marks is trending in the right direction, Nick Chubb (ribs) is not. The latter was a DNP for a second straight day. If those trends continue heading into Sunday, then Ogunbowale could still be in line for increased volume on offense as the top backup to Marks.
