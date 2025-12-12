default-cbs-image
Ogunbowale's chances of being Houston's lead back dimmed Thursday, when Woody Marks (knee) was a limited participant.

While Marks is trending in the right direction, Nick Chubb (ribs) is not. The latter was a DNP for a second straight day. If those trends continue heading into Sunday, then Ogunbowale could still be in line for increased volume on offense as the top backup to Marks.

