Jones will serve as the Jaguars' backup quarterback in Sunday's game against the Texans with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) having been cleared to start after missing the previous two contests, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

While Lawrence could still require offseason surgery to address an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback looks on track to play through the issue over the final six games of the season after he responded well during a trio of limited practices this week. Jones had filled in for Lawrence as Jacksonville's starter in the two games prior to the team's Week 12 bye, completing 31 of 51 pass attempts (60.8 percent) for 249 yards (4.9 YPA), no touchdowns and three interceptions in losses to the Vikings and Lions. Despite the pair of poor showings, Jones will at least retain the No. 2 job ahead of CJ Beathard, who is inactive for the Week 13 contest.