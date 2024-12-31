Walker logged two tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble during the Jaguars' 20-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Walker got to Mason Rudolph for a five-yard loss late in the second quarter, though JC Latham managed to jump on the ball and retain possession for the Titans. Walker is now up to 9.5 sacks through 16 regular-season games, and he'll have a chance to surpass his total from the 2023 campaign (10.0 sacks through 17 regular-season games) against the Colts next Sunday.