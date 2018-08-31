Jay Prosch: Released by the Texans
Prosch was released by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans handed Prosch a three-year contract at the beginning of 2017, but decided to save the $1 million guaranteed base salary. He was used sparingly on offense, mostly as a blocking back, and was primarily a special-teams contributor.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Jamey's Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Jamey's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Review our 12-team PPR draft
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft at 2 p.m. ET. You can follow...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Deep Sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings looks for a player from each team outside the top 200 by Fantasy Pros ADP who...