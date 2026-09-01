Blue is slated to sign with the Eagles' practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2025, Blue got some run as a rookie to the tune of 38 carries for 129 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown in five regular-season appearances. Following the 2026 preseason, though, Dallas opted to waive him Sunday and then didn't included him among the team's practice-squad signings Monday. Blue thus will move on to an NFC East foe, where he'll be a candidate for elevation if any of Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby or Will Shipley need time on the sideline.