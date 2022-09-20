site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaylon-smith-joins-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaylon Smith: Joins practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Giants signed Smith to the practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Smith replaces KC McDermott on New York's practice squad. The veteran linebacker started two of four appearances with the Giants last season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 27 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read